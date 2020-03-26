Partners Group Holding AG Cuts Stock Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Partners Group Holding AG lessened its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,156 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCSF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 252,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 160,873 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.61. 504,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 49.55%. The business had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

BCSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $248,251.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,680.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,788 shares in the company, valued at $837,202.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

