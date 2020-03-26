Partners Group Holding AG Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,610 shares during the quarter. New Mountain Finance comprises about 1.5% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 616,426 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,691,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after buying an additional 70,337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 837,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 3,297,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.11%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

