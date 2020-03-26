Partners Group Holding AG Has $27.80 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 3.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $27,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,666,000 after purchasing an additional 855,331 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after purchasing an additional 860,791 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,774,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,364,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,372. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

