Partners Group Holding AG Has $3.79 Million Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.95. 43,534,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,448,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.48. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

