Partners Group Holding AG Has $33.83 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises about 3.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $33,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 490,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 446,724 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 967,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 518,313 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,080,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,737. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

