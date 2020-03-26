Partners Group Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,879. The company has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Cardlytics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 181,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,361,451.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 489,926 shares of company stock worth $17,936,867 and sold 282,638 shares worth $22,667,840. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

