Partners Group Holding AG Purchases 12,363 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961,197 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,257.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 24,100 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $193,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,714,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,519.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.92. 51,938,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,867,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

