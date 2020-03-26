Partners Group Holding AG Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,251 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,880,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 28,450,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

