Partners Group Holding AG Sells 4,800 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,981,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,177,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

SBS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,635. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SBS. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

