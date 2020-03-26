Partners Group Holding AG Sells 600,096 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,096 shares during the period. Ceridian HCM comprises approximately 0.6% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. 1,390,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,324. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $79.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,001,558 shares of company stock valued at $291,362,277. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

