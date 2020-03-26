Partners Group Holding AG Sells 7,334 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Partners Group Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,502. The firm has a market cap of $666.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.02. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,487.62% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,078 shares of company stock worth $1,561,689 over the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

