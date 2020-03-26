Partners Group Holding AG Takes Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Nutanix by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 116,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $121,018.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,890.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock valued at $4,316,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,463,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Research analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

