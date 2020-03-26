Partners Group Holding AG Trims Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,675 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.05% of Elastic worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,190,397.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,649,475. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

ESTC stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of -0.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from to in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

