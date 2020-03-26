Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Pathfinder Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

