Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $17.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,862,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

