Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 596.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,883,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 767,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.79.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.51. 2,327,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

