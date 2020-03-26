Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

LZB stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 480,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $903.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.75. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. ValuEngine raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on La-Z-Boy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at $21,648,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

