Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.70. 2,553,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,063. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.11.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.