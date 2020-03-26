Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.68.

NYSE:TGT traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

