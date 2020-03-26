Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Herman Miller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

MLHR stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 827,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.