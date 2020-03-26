Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 366,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

