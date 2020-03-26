Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $52.00 on Thursday, hitting $402.09. 1,079,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.61. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.