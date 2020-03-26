Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

