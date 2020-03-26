Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 805,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $156,313,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after buying an additional 161,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

