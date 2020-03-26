Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 645.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 383,776 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $910,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the third quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SNDL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

