Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 376.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

SQM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NYSE SQM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.60. 1,870,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,652. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

