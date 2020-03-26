Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,210 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,858,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 885,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 393,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.28.

Owens Corning stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,828. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

