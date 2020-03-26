Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,259 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in RealPage by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RealPage by 5,199.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,591,000 after buying an additional 586,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 85.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,197,000 after buying an additional 140,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $3,370,775.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $145,386.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,201,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 615,530 shares of company stock worth $35,802,703. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

NASDAQ:RP traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,989. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 0.84.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that RealPage Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

