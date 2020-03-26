Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 334,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,527 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,531 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 187,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,133,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

