Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Masco by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Masco by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.70. 5,192,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

