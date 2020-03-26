Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

ORI stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 2,787,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,489. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In other news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $256,424 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.