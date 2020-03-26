Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,771,000 after acquiring an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after acquiring an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,248,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $14.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $466.14. The stock had a trading volume of 854,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.16 and its 200 day moving average is $558.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

