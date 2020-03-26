Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,165,000 after acquiring an additional 212,079 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 1,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 6,600,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.