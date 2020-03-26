Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $45,000 in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $27.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 1,680,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $2,607,631.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at $37,065,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,783,715. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.86.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

