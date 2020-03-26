Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,176,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,288,000 after buying an additional 270,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in M/I Homes by 3,198.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,409.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $672,902.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,774 shares in the company, valued at $670,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 504,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,424. M/I Homes Inc has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

