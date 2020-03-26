Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $61,000 in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 541,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 149,120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Arcosa by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded up $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 474,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

