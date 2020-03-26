Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Itron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 359,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

