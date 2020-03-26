Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,086 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $3,506,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,405. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.