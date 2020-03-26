Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 1,914,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,564. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.