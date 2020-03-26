Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,344 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 90.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 328,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 40,902,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,610,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

