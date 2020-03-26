Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $4.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 431,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

