Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 414 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Middleby by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Middleby by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Middleby by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 2,152,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,397. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.38. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

