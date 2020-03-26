Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,410 Shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 351.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in At Home Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on At Home Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on At Home Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 518,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $1,217,316.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 3,350,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.07. At Home Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.11.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $397.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

