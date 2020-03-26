Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $7.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.23. 288,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

