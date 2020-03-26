Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in CAE by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,374,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,383 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CAE by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 937,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 537,081 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,735,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 190,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in CAE by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.78. 1,327,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

