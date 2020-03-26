Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 751,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $135.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

