Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 643.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $25,703,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $1,707,000. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,947,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,833. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of -62.37. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,332.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

