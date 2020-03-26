Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 892,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.18. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.