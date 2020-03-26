Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,567,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,691,000 after buying an additional 108,274 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $2,148,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

