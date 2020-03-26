Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 26,052 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,884,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

